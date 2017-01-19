Pay fees online: BSP

By NICHOLAS SIREO

THE Bank of South Pacific has urged tertiary institutions and schools to use online banking so that parents and sponsors can easily pay schools fees through electronic means.

BSP area manager for Momase Dennis Lamus said this should solve the long queues at the banks during the start of the school year.

He said online banking enabled customers to view real time transactions and was convenient for account reconciliation. “Customers have been standing in long queues during the start of the academic year,” he said.

“It has been an ongoing issue for many years. But the introduction of online banking can eradicate that.”

He said online banking was convenient because “it is cheaper, saves time, saves banking trips, eradicates fraudulent receipts and eradicates long queues at the banks”.

“Many parents in remote and isolated places can easily pay school fees via mobile banking, agents, online banking, or school EFTPoS,” he said.

“It saves the cost of travelling to town and standing in long queues at the banks.”

Lamus told The National that banks offered online banking as a suitable method of paying goods and services.

Therefore, schools and institutions should adapt to the changes to make it easier and convenient for parents and students.

“Over the years, we have been operating on Saturdays to cater for school fee transactions,” he said.

“However this could change if institutions and schools adopt online banking. Parents stand in front of banks as early as 5am to beat the queue and this could change.”

Lamus said they had identified a school in Lae to pilot online banking so that parents and sponsors could pay school fees via the electronic channels which could save time travelling to banks.

