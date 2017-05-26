Pay service providers, EC urged

BOUGAINVILLE election manager Desmond Timiyaso has expressed concern about possible disruption to the elections by 2012 election service providers.

Timiyaso said the service providers for the 2012 national elections and the 2013 LLG elections were still owed thousands of kina for providing services like vehicles for electoral officers. Timiyaso said that these service providers were part of the service providers throughout the country who were still owed a total of K70 million.

Although Timiyaso was unable to give the total outstanding amount for service providers in AROB, one service provider, Charles Katsukm, was still owed k44,800 for providing vehicles for both elections. He has already been paid K55,000.

Timiyaso said that service providers were constantly checking with them for their outstanding claims.

“I urge the PNG Electoral Commission headquarters and Treasury Department in Port Moresby to allocate funds to pay out these service providers in order for us to deliver a safe election on Bougainville,” Timiyaso said.

Nonetheless, Timiyaso said that his officials were all geared up to conduct a free and safe election.

“We are optimistic that the election will progress smoothly as people are also geared up to vote,” he said.

“All the polling officials are already prepared to conduct the elections. Right now we are preparing to conduct training for the returning officers and assistant returning officers in the counting and polling exercises.

“There will be 187 polling teams of which 66 will be deployed in the North Bougainville, 49 Central Bougainville and 71 to South Bougainville.”

Earlier, PNG Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said that he had included K70 million in his submission to the Government to include in this year’s national budget to fix up the 2012 and 2013 election service providers.

“Unfortunately, the national government did not consider the submission, Timiyaso said.

Like this: Like Loading...