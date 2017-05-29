Pay teachers according to agreement, says union official

BRANCH executives of PNG Teachers Association in Mamose should ensure that teachers are paid according to an agreement between the Teaching Service Commission and the union,

regional secretary Michael Aimos says.

He said the union executives should speak to the provincial education advisers to pay teachers correctly.

Aimos said that Mamose Papua New Guinea Teacher’s Association regional office was receiving complaints from teachers that they were being unfairly treated by provincial education

offices and were paid on an incorrect salary scale.

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) for salaries and allowances is created after every three years whilst promotions were

determined by performance and eligibility.

“The agreement for salaries determination and teaching service allowances for 2014-2016 has lapsed and the 2017-2019 memorandum of agreement

(MOA) will come into effect any time now.

Aimos said that critical issues teachers in the region faced each year were over the salary structure, teachers not being paid according to elevated

substantive positions, and leave fare entitlements.

“Teachers have yet to feel the effect of any adjustments to annual base salaries and teaching service allowances whilst elementary school teachers that completed teacher training modules have not had their salaries

adjusted to a 100 per cent scale,” Aimos said.

Like this: Like Loading...