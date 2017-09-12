Paying only Central unfair

THE government has announced that the landowners of Central will be paid K15 million payment in PNG LNG royalties.

This is wrong.

All the landowners from all the five impacted provinces – Hela, Southern Highlands, Gulf, Western and Central – have to be paid at the same time.

It is not fair that only one group should get its money now while the rest are made to wait.

All the provinces involved are in the same basket and so they should all be paid at the same time.

James Ibitali

PNG Unitech

