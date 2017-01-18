Paying of officials unique

By MALUM NALU

FUNDS to pay political party officials come from the Government and are disbursed by the Registry of Political Parties, says Registrar Dr Alphonse Gelu.

Party general-secretaries are currently being paid on Public Service Grade 20 per fortnight (more than K4000 per fortnight) while presidents and treasurers get K1200 a month, he said.

Gelu said this had been the case since 2001 when the Organic Law on Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates (OLIPPAC) came into being.

He said Papua New Guinea could be the only country in the world where the State paid executives of political parties, which should be the responsibility of parties. “It’s budgeted for every year by the National Government, as part of the salaries and remuneration that comes to this office,” Gelu told The National yesterday.

“That’s how we pay them out.

“There is no contract between these people and us, or between these people and the State.

“I’ve made visits to the Salaries and Remuneration Committee just to get some clarification on how the employment conditions of these people were made.

“The response I got was that they were not too sure about this, where it was decided that these people should be put on payroll.

“I’ve verbally mentioned this to the Department of Personnel Management Secretary (John Kali), and he’s willing to sit down with me, for us to go through this.

“A letter will be sent to the Secretary DPM this week and he will then assign an officer who will sit down with us, and we will try to sort out this thing once and for all.”

He said when the organic law was passed, we decided that the state should fund these people – in terms of salaries and funding to political parties.

“That’s the reason why the State is paying their salaries. It should be the responsibility of the political parties.”

Gelu said if general-secretaries were working, “we’ll have some very strong political parties now”.

“How I observe the performance of many of these general-secretaries is that they haven’t been doing much in terms of their line of reporting,” he said.

“We don’t know who they report to, who they talk to.

“When you talk about payments, especially gratuities, it’s based on performance.

“Who is monitoring the performance of these people?

“No one is monitoring their performance.

“They get paid every fortnight.

“They don’t even report to me.”

Like this: Like Loading...