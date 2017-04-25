Paying tribute to Sir Michael Somare

THIS is a very special tribute to Grand Chief, Sir Michael Thomas Somare on his exit from active politics from specifically from the family of late William Oeka Forova Morehari, one of the early pioneer teachers in the pre-colonial and post-independence era.

In fact, William Oeka Forova taught in other parts of the country like Madang (Taladig) and Morobe (Dregahafen-Finschaffen), Eastern Highlands, and the Middle Fly area whilst based in Balimo as well as other parts of the country.

The late William Oeka Forova having taught Sir Michael as a student in Dregahaffen openly expressed of how proud his contributions as been one of the many early pioneer teachers who played a very important role in shaping his destiny.

In fact, Sir Michael’s political pursuit inspired him to support PANGU in its early formation (Bully beef Club).

Since the late Forova passed

on in 2000, his surviving wife carried on the legacy of her beloved husband’s treasured moments

she has kept closest to her heart is that of her time spent in Dregahaffen.

One hearing your visit to your old school last year, Mrs Forova reminisced those years in Dreghaffen with fond memories.

Perhaps one the couple’s most memorial moment was on the occasion of the 47th Anniversary of Sogeri Central School now Sogeri National High School in 1988.

Old students were invited and Sir Michael, you were the guest of honour and in the midst of your keynote address you distinctively recognised two people among the large crowd that turned up for that special occasion.

The two were none other than Mr Forova and Feareka Haha both from Gulf.

There were others in those formative years who have contributed to your rise to lead this beloved country to independence.

We are proudly honoured that just much as those contributed immensely to the development of the country the people of Gulf have hidden the pages of history that also is attached to you Grand Chief, Sir Michael.

On this rare occasion we

take time to acknowledge your achievements and thank the people of East Sepik for a great man and father who endured for the common good of all Papua New Guineans.

Let us all ARISE and strive for that vision and goal he set on course…

May God continue to keep you in good health guide you always.

William Oeka Forova family



