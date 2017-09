I BELIEVE there are many Digicel customers who are facing the same problem as I am.

When you want to use this service, you must subscribe to it. But some of us have not subscribed to Digicel’s Facebook page on the USSD service and yet our balance is being deducted 30t every day for that service. When I try to unsubscribe to that service by sending STOP to 16784, it doesn’t go away. I have tried 20 times and still failed.

Frustrated Customer, Wewak

Like this: Like Loading...