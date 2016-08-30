Peace ceremony planned

By LUKE KAMA

THE University of Papua New Guinea is planning a reconciliation ceremony between students and the university management on Friday, says acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann.

The ceremony to include key stakeholders will be held at the university’s Forum Square.

Mann told The National yesterday that students were expected to return to campus from last Saturday. Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

“The council has made a decision to resume the academic year and we have made the announcement publicly for students to come back to the university campus starting Saturday August 27,” he said.

“So when students return, amenities like the mess, dormitories, libraries and learning facilities will be open.”

Meanwhile, Mann said the university had already compiled a report on the confrontation between some students and the university security force on June 23. Three vehicles were torched and other properties on campus damaged.

“The university has a report on that incident already because it happened within the university’s jurisdiction,” he said.

“But regarding the clash between the students and the police, it is outside university’s jurisdiction and it’s a police matter.”

Mann said they were waiting for other reports from the police and the Government-sanctioned Commission of Inquiry.

