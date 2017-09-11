Peace foundation gets K20,000 from BSP

BANK South Pacific (BSP) contributed K20,000 last week to the W K Kidde Peace Na Gutpela Sindaun Foundation in support of World Peace Day celebrations.

The foundation is a local charitable organisation which aims to drive, foster and mediate peace in the communities.

Kiddie Foundation principal custodian Watt Kiddie thanked BSP for its generous support towards this year’s programmes.

“The programmes that we run are all about ensuring that the message of peace reaches every heart and home in PNG,” Kiddie said.

“Without the tremendous support of corporate organisations such as BSP, the foundation will not be a success.

“And especially for BSP, it is wonderful to see that our leading bank has taken this step towards promoting peace in PNG.”

