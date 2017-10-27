Peace, normalcy in Mendi

By PETER WARI

PEACE and normalcy are slowly returning to the troubled Mendi town in Southern Highlands.

The recent civil unrest created a deep divide among the local population and touched emotional nerves but community leaders, churches and youths are playing critical roles in restoring peace and public safety.

Bank South Pacific’s Mendi Branch has been reopened, doctors at Mendi Hospital have returned to work and businesshouses are in full operation this week.

Deputy provincial deputy administrator Kenneth Kelei said public servants at the provincial administration had not been working since the problem started.

Kelei said this week, himself and another deputy administrator and four divisional advisers have started work to show other public servants that normalcy has been restored and slowly services would be fully restored.

“Their safety is not guaranteed but people are beginning to realise the mistakes done after many people suffered due to the ongoing civil unrest,” he said.

“In order to get at the heart of the issue we (public servants) and the people must create a framework for getting people from across the spectrum to work together to address challenges.

“The surrounding community in Mendi town, stakeholders, churches and youths have taken the lead in restoring peace and we as public servants must work together to raise the province again.

National Broadcasting Corporation Radio Southern Highlands director Dominic Yosi is pleased with the police Mobile Squad 10 and community leaders who have vowed to work together to return radio equipment stolen.

He said people have realised their mistakes and many have regretted that and were working together to maintain peace and normalcy in town.

Like this: Like Loading...