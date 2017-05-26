Peaceful campaign period in Lae, says Wagambie

By JUNIOR UKAHA

LAE, the industrial hub of the country, has so far experienced a peaceful campaign period despite a mass breakout two weeks ago.

Lae Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jr said he has instructed policemen to be on full alert to deal with any criminal activities arising in the city during the election period.

Wagambie, in an email on Tuesday said: “Members in this command have always been warned not to associate with the wrong crowd.

“Not to get involved in politics, even though we all have a right to vote for our leaders, we must not physically be involved.”

Most parts of the city have been quiet in the last three weeks when candidates and their supporters began campaigning.

Most of the rallies of the 49 candidates were conducted in settlements and not in the city precincts.

Election manager Simon Soheke had said that his only concern was overloading on vehicles during campaigning.

He said people must consider their own safety and the safety of others and not overload vehicles.

A joint military and police team conducted roadblocks and traffic checks yesterday in some parts of the city targeting overloaded and unroadworthy vehicles as part of the election operations.

Two Lae Open candidates, Giossi Labi and Yaxs Tugula, have expressed concern about people removing their posters and waging personal attacks on rival candidates.

Labi said he was not happy with people tearing down his posters and called on the police to deal with the culprits.

Tugula said candidates should talk about their development plans for Lae and not personally attack other candidates.

“Let us tell people how we are going to develop Lae city and what our plans-they will judge us according to what we say.”

