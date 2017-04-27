Peaceful nominations for Bulolo

THE returning officer for Bulolo in Morobe, Ranue Jombart, says he is pleased with nominations in the electorate as there were no problems experienced.

Jombart said this on Tuesday following the nomination of the seventh candidate to contest the seat.

He is Vincent Jonah Gidi, of Mumeng local level government, standing under the Christian Democratic Party banner.

Jombart said of the seven candidates that have registered, four registered last Friday, one on Saturday and two on Monday.

Among them was sitting MP and Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil who nominated on Friday.

“We have not experienced any problems so far and I am pleased with the behaviour of the candidates and their supporters,” Jombart said.

