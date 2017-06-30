Peaceful polling for Hela so far: Bando

Hela administrator and chairman of the provincial election steering committee says Hela has had “very peaceful and trouble-free polling so far”.

William Bando said that despite the burning of some ballot boxes, he was happy to say that for Hela it has largely been no trouble.

“We’ve completed polling in the Tari-Pori electorate on a very quiet and peaceful note,” he said.

“There has been no fighting or killings, polling was done and the boxes are now locked away at the police station where it will stay until counting begins.”

Bando said that some remote areas in Koroba-Kopiago and Komo-Margarima would have polling today.

“We were hoping to complete polling today (yesterday) but were delayed by some issues, so hopefully polling will be completed tomorrow.”

“If all goes well, we will start the counting on Saturday.”

