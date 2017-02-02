Peari brings service to people

BY BENORAH HESEHING

AWAIT Peari, from Enga, provides a weighing service to people along Waigani Drive to earn a living.

Peari, 55, said: “I saw that everyone was selling the same items along the street and there were many competitors so I decided to do something new.

“My aim is to provide a convenient service on the street to help people who have tight schedules, while I do something earn my living.”

Peari used to be a heavyweight in his early years and understood the importance of weight and fitness.

He started his service recently at Hohola but found that the environment did not guarantee his target customers so he shifted to a new location opposite Eda Ranu’s Waigani base.

He charges 50 toea to individuals weighing in and he writes the weight on a card for children who come in on their own.

“I write their weight as a way of reminder because they might forget their weight on their way home”, he said.

A customer, Ken Ilake, from Eastern Highlands who is an international golfer, said it was a convenient service.

“It is an easy and convenient service because we are able eight ourselves while on our schedule,” he said.

“I do not have to go to the hospital anymore and stand on a queue to know my weight,” Ilake said.

Peari said that he earned K20 to K30 each day and used the money to support his living.

