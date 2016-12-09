By ELLEN TIAMU

“MONEY on its own is useless and has no power. Power comes only when it is used. The same can be said about knowledge. It is useless if not utilized.”

This was the wise counsel of businessman and founder of Human Development Institute (HDI), Dr Samuel Tam. HDI has been teaching Personal Viability (PV), mainly to grassroots Papua New Guineans, for 20 years already. Until September this year, HDI started out as Enterpreneurial Development Training College (EDTC) and for many years, Dr Tam, popularly known as Papa Sam, took his message out to the grassroots in PNG, and the world even. Also founder of the Stret Pasin Stoas (stores)in PNG, his teachings stress on Personal Viability as a holistic human development which embraces the physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and financial aspects of human life which can be applied to both community and workplace settings.

Participants are urged to recognize and use all the natural resources at their disposal to turn their lives from being reliant on others to financial independence.

On Saturday, I had the good fortune to sit in on one of these Wisdom Classes being taught at the Institute’s Six Mile office in Port Moresby. Wisdom classes run for several months annually and consists of HDI’s alumni students meeting for an hour on Saturdays to discuss with and hear more pearls of wisdom from their mentor and teacher, Papa Sam.

That meeting was the final one for the year.

The 20 or so students who had voluntarily attended had previously gone through PV classes and started small enterprises as per the different levels established within the training syllabus.

There are seven stages in the course and most of the thousands of students that have been taught over the two decades have not made it past level 2.

Only one student has made it past level 4 and is now working on Level 5, which is classed as a major enterprise with a profit target of around half a million kina.

Papa Sam’s message at the weekend was that Papua New Guineans were not moving ahead or up because personal power and the desire to persevere was lacking, especially when things started to go wrong.

“Belief and desire is the key. There should not be half-hearted attempts, he said.

He said sportsmen and women who are top in the world make it through hard work and constant training. Their perseverance and the desire to be the best is a perfect model for those who want to be the best in business or at the top of their profession.

“People who are at the top of sports, business, etc, have never given up. That’s why they are still on top.”

All professions, he said, have a human need, meaning that all customers are people and the way customers are treated makes them either want to return to one’s business or go somewhere else.

He cited character and competence as two important values that enrich personal power and attract.

Papa Sam spoke about people who had good ideas and dreams but fail to act on these and he cited Coca Cola and Microsoft as examples of someone thinking up the ideas but sitting on it and someone else making the idea a reality.

PV’s action learning process helps participants to explore their innate skills, talents and resources and to better organize and use the knowledge and resources available to them.

Papa Sam lamented that although PV has run for 20 years, nothing much has changed in people’s thinking, and subsequently their lives, because the focus is solely on the one way of doing things. When projects or businesses falter or come across a stumbling block, many people refuse to even try again or try to re-think things in a different way.

He stressed that the way people grow or attract others to their business or to their lives is by giving and adding value to the lives of others. Papua New Guineans, he said, had the tendency to sit around and wait for others to give to them and resisted the idea of doing something for themselves or for others.

“You give to receive. When you give service, good things come to you,” he said.

“The way to celebrate this Christmas is to give service, not necessarily money. Money has no power, it only does when you use it,” was Papa Sam’s advice to the class.

