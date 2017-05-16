PEC wants case out

THE Hela provincial executive council (PEC) Governor Francis Potape and acting administrator Kove Waiko have filed a motion seeking orders to dismiss a case filed by suspended administrator William Bando.

Lawyer Philip Ame, representing the PEC, Potape and Waiko, introduced the motion to the Waigani National Court yesterday.

The court, presided by Justice Leka, adjourned the motion to Thursday for hearing.

The court also adjourned a motion filed by Bando seeking orders to stay his suspension and other interim orders to Thursday.

Bando’s lawyer Anthony Waira refuted an affidavit filed by Potape had saying the National Executive Council has approved the PEC decision to suspend Bando.

Waira asked that Potape produce a copy of the decision to court, as it would affect the progress of his client’s case.

