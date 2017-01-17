People advised to report misuse of police vehicles

ACTING Police Commissioner Raphael Huafolo is clamping down on the abuse of police vehicles and is calling on the public to report on police vehicles in unusual places.

He will start with vehicles used by officers based at the police headquarters at Konedobu in Port Moresby first before applying it throughout the country.

Huafolo also gave a stern warning to officers not to take police vehicles home unless authorised.

“As per my directive all non-operational and administration vehicles are to be locked up after work at 5pm on week days and weekends,” he said.

“All police vehicles are to be used for official business only and during official hours. This directive is to strictly monitor and control the ongoing misuse of police vehicles and also to minimise the abuse of police powers and corrupt practices.

“Discipline or legal action will be taken against those who misuse police vehicles irrespective of their rank and this exercise will start with officers at the police headquarters.”

Huafolo wants to see this action extended to the Metropolitan police commands.

He said the officer in charge of transport in each divisional command would be responsible to transport officers to and from work.

“I am now authorising all PPCs and metropolitan superintendents to stop, search and impound any police vehicles not classified and deal with the respective defaulters, who are in breach of this directive.”

Like this: Like Loading...