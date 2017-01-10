People more afraid of police than criminals

ALLOW me some to publicly express my concern about the actions of police personnel at the Gordons market in Port Moresby.

This busy market serves hundreds of city residents every day.

With this heightened commercial environment, there is also an increase in criminal and other illegal activities in the market area.

In order to contain these law breakers and offenders, police officers are always patrolling the market.

However, the police officers have become more brutal than criminals, causing the market goers and the general public to be more fearful of them than criminals.

The police officers act as if they are above the laws of this country.

Not everyone is a criminal or law breaker as most people are doing genuine daily business just to make ends meet to survive in this city.

Therefore, I urge police officers to maintain the good reputation and name of the RPNGC.

Yalo Hexton Kapili

Port Moresby

