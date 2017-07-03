People aiding illiterate voters told to follow the process

NORTHERN election manager Peter Malaifeope has urged people of Oro to follow the election processes when helping illiterate voters.

Malafeope made the call following discrepancies reported in the Popondetta Urban LLG Ward 1 area where an individual assigned to aid illiterate voters had overstayed in the voting areas.

He said illiterate voters had the choice of their own aid and they did not need leaders in the community to assist them who, in doing so, breached the process allowed in the election.

“The returning officer in the area had briefed me on the matter and it has been handed over to police to handle,” he said.

“A certain leader in the community had overstayed the illiterate voting process causing a candidate to retaliate but the situation is now under control and we have left it to the police to deal with,” Malafeope said.

According to reports from Popondetta, voters in Ward 1 area were turned away on Friday after a certain candidate had disrupted polling for about half an hour.

There were also reports of double voting in the Popondetta Urban LLG area and ballot papers being mishandled by unauthorised people who were not part of the polling team.

Malaifeope said he has yet to receive reports from the assistant returning officer and therefore was unable to comment.

