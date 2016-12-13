People be aware of city’s growth

THE city of Port Moresby is undergoing an expansion unrivalled in the history of this country.

It is a modern metropolis that is gradually but certainly rising out of a colonial backwater to take its place in the world.

A modern city anywhere in the world is a creation by humans based on socioeconomic necessity as well as shifting cultural trends.

A city is a place where strangers from many ethnic backgrounds come together to forge a common alliance and Port Moresby is no exception.

While the government seriously contemplates the expansion of our capital city, a dense urban setting such as Port Moresby can become a conundrum for social turmoil given the greater mobility of the citizens and outsiders.

Throughout human history, great cities were built by humans everywhere. The very humans who built those cities were also capable of orchestrating the collapse of the cities not to mention the empires they had built.

Port Moresby has played host to several high-profile international events in recent times. The last time I was in Moresby was back in 2010. I am told that the Erima flyover bridge is a monumental structure that can take your breath away.

As I write this piece, the city’s residents are glowing in the euphoria and excitement of the Fifa under 20 Women’s Soccer World Cup, another fantastic event happening in our capital city. So many good things seem to be happening in the capital and it seems all roads lead to this beloved city of ours.

And this unprecedented tenacity with which our government undertakes to develop our capital city compels me into an uncanny mood for contemplation.

I contemplate what Port Moresby would look like 20 years from now.

Let us bear in mind that our country’s future is very much in our hands to chart. What we do in the present can ultimately shape the kind of future we want to have.

The rate of urban development happening in Port Moresby cannot be separated from what must ultimately happen in the rest of PNG.

For that reason, I am also compelled to believe that all roads must ultimately not lead to the capital city.

Paul Waugla Wii

Demang, Chimbu

