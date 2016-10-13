People can make a difference, says Moka

PEOPLE can make a difference only when there are resources available to them, an offical said.

Terence Moka executive officer of National Capital District Governor Power Parkop said; “People in East Sepik want to make a difference in their communities to avoid issues affecting their daily lives, but they lack resources.”

He raised this concern during a fundraising dinner in Port Moresby last Saturday for the Friends for Wewak.

It is to support community projects in Wewak town.

Moka said because of the limited funding from the province, it was only fair that they should assist and implement some of the community projects and initiatives.

Related