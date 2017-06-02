People with disabilities to vote seperately

By TABITHA NERO

PEOPLE with disabilities voting in the National Capital District will have a separate booth to cast their votes this month, an official said yesterday.

“This arrangement will ensure that people living with disabilities (PLWDs) cast their votes undisturbed and uninterrupted,” said NCD election steering committee member Benson Tegia, who himself is a person with disability.

“Prior to campaigning we have talked with the Electoral Commission and they have assured us that separate polling booths will be set up at Cheshire Homes at Hohola.”

He said that most people with disability are not registered to vote in the election.

“Some PLWDs may be able to make it to the polling booth but they will find that their names are not registered there and that is very frustrating,” Tegia said.

He urged guardians of PLWDs to have them registered.

Tegia said a separate polling booth for the Port Moresby North-West electorate was set up in the PNG rehab centre in Holola in 2012 and it served more than 180 PLWDs.

“That was only for one electorate. Now we want to set it for all electorates in a central location. If this can be successful again then maybe we can try it in other provinces,” he said.

