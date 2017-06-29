People with disabilities, women use express line

By ZACHERY PER

PEOPLE living with disabilities and women are using separate voting compartments at polling stations in the six districts of Chimbu.

Provincial elections manager Rev Tom Sine said the people of Chimbu were more matured now.

“The people of Chimbu have come of age, respecting the democratic rights of people living with disability and women allowing them to exercise their freedom of choice to vote without fear in their separately allocated voting compartments,” he said.

Sine said the Chimbu provincial elections office had set up separate polling booths for women and disabled people in past local level government elections and the 2012 national election.

“I thank the people of the six districts of Chimbu for respecting the rights

of women and people living with disability to freely cast their votes,” Sine said.

Sine said there was an attempt by a candidate’s supporters to hijack ballot papers and boxes in Gembogl but police quickly responded.

A team of polling officials bound for the Mitnande local level government was held up at Kupau and ballot boxes and papers hijacked.

But police managed to retrieve them.

