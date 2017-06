I would like to express a great concern which is really affecting today’s generation.

PNG is a country made up of Melanesian cultures with 700-plus languages and 10,000-plus cultures.

When we look back to our fathers and forefathers, they live within their cultures. Respect for others were a great concern in those days.

However, when moving towards 21st century, people have no respect for others at all.

Mark Talipa

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...