‘People don’t have the right to sell money for profit’

By JIMMY KALEBE

MONEY-lending or money lent to people for the purpose of making profit as practised by many people in PNG today is wrong, a magistrate said.

People do not have the right to sell money to others to claim profits, but this has been on-going issue in court, he said.

Lae District Court senior magistrate Jeremiah Singomat said such practises had led many low income earners to suffer because the profit marked by the lender was always 50 per cent or more.

He said that after dismissing claims by Koni Trading at Kamkumung that was seeking approval from the court to charge Veva Kila for the money he borrowed via verbal agreement sometimes ago.

Singomat told Koni Trading that he directed Kila to pay the money that he had borrowed but without interest by the end of next month.

“Money is a distinct thing and it is not a commodity,” Singomat said.

“That is why in my court hearings, I am trying to discourage such practices.

“Every fortnight, wage earners are stripped off and many families have to suffer because the interests that you charge on people are just too much, over the required mark by banks.”

Singomat said that it was good that people, when borrowing money, should have a written agreement which both parties should sign as verbal agreements fell through in court.

