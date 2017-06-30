People eager to vote for new leader

THE people of Kabwum are eager to elect a new leader for the vacant seat, the electorate’s returning officer, Fidelis Harrisol, says.

Bob Dadae vacated the seat to take up the governor-general’s post recently.

“Generally polling in the district has been flowing since last Saturday despite a few setbacks. Eligible voters are eager to cast their vote but some do not have their names on the updated Common Roll,” he told The National.

Harrisol said they were using the updated roll.

“It would be an expensive exercise to fly preliminary rolls into the district. Other districts in Morobe are also using the updated rolls as advised by the election manager,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...