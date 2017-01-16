People earn Masiu’s support

THE self-reliant people of Akampos in Laguai in the Baubake constituency of South Bougainville have earned the support of their Member of Parliament.

The pledge for financial support came from their MP Timothy Masiu, who was the guest of honour at the official opening and dedication of the chapel at Akampos village on Sunday, which was his first official engagement for 2017.

Masiu pledged K50,000 in financial support to the community to meet the cost of extending the Akampos community chapel.

“Like the self-reliant initiative to light a fire, I saw smoke in the village and came to assist,” Masiu said.

“Self-reliant initiative is the way forward in our community to drive tangible developments.”

He also emphasised that the Government and political leaders provided assistance to complement people’s initiatives.

“I am willing to support communities that help themselves and will continue to support the spiritual development efforts of the churches,” he said.

“Partnership is when you do something and I intervene, not just MPs or leaders doing everything.”

He acknowledged the efforts of the Tukana family in initiating the project and added that such good deeds only came from the heart for a real change.

