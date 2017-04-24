People of Gabadi, please vote wisely

THE election period is here and I want to remind my fellow Gabadi people that we have been singled out and deliberately neglected for the last five years.

I cannot think of any single project that has been initiated by the good MP in the Gabadi area. All our feeder roads connecting the main Hiritano Highway are in dare need of maintenance.

No project of any sort has been initiated by the MP in Gabadi and yet he drives up and down along that section of the road without feeling any sort of guilt.

We want to say thank you to the MP for not giving us our rightful share of services.

During your campaign in 2012, the locals of Kopouana village carried you on their shoulders across the mighty Aroa River for you to deliver your campaign speech.

You promised us a foot bridge so that children can go to school safely, mothers can go to the hospital and market safely.

Now we realised that you have made an empty promise.

You can go to Koiari land, Brown River area or your home in Mekeo but not Gabadi.

You will never be welcomed.

Lisbon Allan Arano

Aroa Drifters,

KP, Gabadi

