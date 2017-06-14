People should know what you have done

THE 2017 General Election is here and all sitting MPs are preparing for it.

The so-called five-year plans by previous governments have already faded as far as the current government is concerned.

I am now confused, what campaign platform the current MP for Kagua/Erave Electorate James Lagea Yapa is riding on.

What are the other infrastructure developments in your 10-year term in parliament?

We advise that you make a list of your 10 years infrastructure developments already in place and list of other developments on line yet to complete.

Wilson Yapa

Batri/2 spet

