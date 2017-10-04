People who live off dump get new lease of life

By PISAI GUMAR

A GROUP of settlers in Lae, who have been living off the city’s dump, were given new lease of life by the Ginigoada Bisnis Development Foundation recently.

The settlers from the LBM Block near the Second Seven dump received basic life skills training to enable a change of mindset for positive living.

Most who shared their experiences revealed that they had been living off the dump daily. The training enabled them to realise their value and strength of mind to chart a new pathway in living positive lives.

Programme coordinator Don Savi and five other officers spent time at the settlement and inspired 82 youths and elders by instilling positive messages of hope to change for a better lifestyle.

The two weeks Bus Two programme in basic young life skills training from Sept 18-29 enlightened the settlers who have been overlooked for years. They were taught cultural diversity, communication skills, occupational health and safety, basic business awareness, costing and pricing, cash book, family finance budgeting, business planning and life choices.

Savi said that the certificates they attained have opened doors to success in their family and personal livelihoods.

The participants could further their practical training with technical skills training institutions, such as Malahang Technical Vocational Education Training Centre.

Savi said they catered for a six-month job-training programme for successful applicants with a number of companies in the city.

The companies would later decide after the six months either to release or to provide permanent employment for the trainees based on their performances.

He said so far 18,650 youths and women in Lae, Huon Gulf, Nawaeb and Bulolo have been trained.

