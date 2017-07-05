People of Meni village want an explanation

I would like to ask Lands Division of East Sepik and Lands department to come clear and explain to us the landowners of Meni village in Wewak about how a foreign-owned company has built their business on the reserve land (Section 8 Allotment 4).

This area is located along the beach road from Windjammer where the old Mobil Service station was at the junction of the roads leading to Dagua Market and the main town area.

We the landowners know that this land is reserved for road developments and improvements.

This kind of developments are destroying the image of the town and province.

So we the people of Meni and other local villages in the province want an explanation on this.

Karl Kaiwor

Meni Village

Like this: Like Loading...