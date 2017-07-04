People must change their mindset, attitude

THE peaceful town of Goroka lies in silence.

Since polling there has been mass confusion, deprivation of voter’s rights and doubt to

whether the election was free, fair and safe.

Signs of desperation of political power had overshadowed true democracy (freedom) at various polling venues.

Cheap politics has no place in our society today.

After all, people are valued more than money and wealth.

We need a change of mindset to see good things happen, it is a lesson and must be memorised by heart.

After all the chaos, let us reflect back to the choices/preferences we make for the good of our children and future generations.

At the end of the day, one has to be mandated to serve the people of Goroka.

Ark Angel

Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...