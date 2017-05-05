People must realise the importance of elections

THE guiding principles are grounded in recognition of the State‘s

existing responsibility as the obligation to respect, protect and fulfil human rights and fundamental freedoms.

However, this principles should be understood as coherent or in terms of their objectives of enhancing standards and practices to the rights of individual or communities as to achieve tangible results and thereby also contributing to socially sustainable globalisation.

A policy commitment should be implemented with particular attention to the needs faced by any citizens of this great country that maybe heightened risk of becoming vulnerable or marginalised.

I believe it is significant to advise on appropriate methods human rights due diligence and how to consider effectively issues surrounding gender, vulnerability and or marginalisation instead, recognising the specific challenges that may be faced by indigenous people, national and/or ethical minorities, children and persons living with disabilities.

I want to emphasise that the ordinary population of this country must take heed the importance of elections and also to make sure choose the leader who understands our rights so that he or she can advocate and make sure deliver and allow transformation.‘

Christon Dawaisok Charles

Tabubil

