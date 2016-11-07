People must show support at games

NOW that the biggest sporting event PNG has ever witnessed is here, it would be good for the country if as many people turn up at the fields on match days.

Remember a FIFA World Cup event is only second to the Olympics in terms of participants and fan support and has a huge following throughout the world.

Port Moresby and PNG will be in the world’s eyes like never before.

Everyone in Port Moresby should go along to the venues and give their support to the teams.

Papua New Guineans from other centres and provinces who can afford to fly to Port Moresby should come over and support the tournament.

It is going to be huge.

Give your support to our girls but do not be disheartened by the result which goes against our team.

They are on a learning curve and people should not have high expectations at this time. Let us support them wholeheartedly regardless of the results of their games against the world’s best.

Come along and enjoy the atmosphere in a true spirit of humanity.

Smile, wave, cheer, shout and show your true Pacific spirit.

Let us take ownership of the Fifa Women’s Under 20 World Cup and go home satisfied that you have contributed to the successful hosting of this global event by our capital city and our country.

PNG em mipla ya! Soim olgeta lain pasin blong wanbel, hamamas na bung wantaim. (We are PNG. Show everyone our tradition of peace, happiness and unity).

S. Sisiwan,

Port Moresby