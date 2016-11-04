People need to abide by road traffic rules

THERE are many road traffic rules for road safety purposes and likewise there are many road traffic infringements which can also cause road traffic casualties.

Despite the road traffic rules and the presence of reliable enforcement authorities with sufficient support from the government, infringements and casualties happen every day and one was reported on the front page of The National on Tuesday (Nov 1) which I read with sympathy.

The cause of the accident was pointed out as a “collision effect” and an “infringement of engineering standards”.

Collision of a motor vehicle with another motor vehicle, a pedestrian or a nearby object is a common traffic infringement and a leading cause of road traffic accidents in Port Moresby and other centres in the country.

It can be avoided through applying driver conscience and proper moral application when on the road. Avoid drink driving; use well-functioning mirrors and the lights on the vehicle; observe road signs like stop and go, pedestrian crossing and applicable speed limits on different roads; and always respect other road users.

On the other hand, engineering or “technological” standards are fundamental traffic guidelines that are accredited by global motor vehicle manufacturers and highly accredited road traffic bodies.

They provide user specifications on different motor vehicle makes which are meant to instill efficiency, road safety, durability, user comfort and value.

Most passenger vehicles have specific engineering standards including seat belts, seats, cabs, air conditioning system and entertainment which are designed to safety, comfort and value.

They protect against casualties on impact of traffic accidents, air pressure and gravity imbalances during rides and discomforts such as bumps on potholes and rough roads, and from the weather conditions.

These engineering standards which are inbuilt in all motor vehicles should be always observed and implemented by everyone in our society as road safety is everyone’s business.

I would like to ponder on what the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) and other line agencies are doing in regards to upholding road safety guidelines.

Despite heavy checkpoints to enforce road traffic rules, casualties continue to be reported in Port Moresby and the other urban centres.

In Port Moresby, the police have recently announced that there is a possibility of a step-up of road safety enforcement through to counter criminal procedures such as monitoring and searching for vehicle thefts, robberies, smuggling of illicit substances and weapons and tracking of criminal hideouts.

This framework is absolutely necessary as far as road safety, national security, law and order and important municipal and central government policies are concerned in light of the U20 Soccer World Cup towards the end of this month and the 2018 Apec Leaders’ Summit.

However, traditional road safety rules, especially the engineering standards of the different motor vehicle makes, should be strictly upheld by motorists and enforced by the authorities at all times to avoid exposure to avoidable traffic casualties such as the recent incident.

This is because the upcoming events will increase traffic use in the city and the exposure to many more road traffic casualties.

Mike Haro, Via email