People need change of leadership: Juffa

PAPUA New Guineans need a change in leadership, the leader of the People’s Movement for Change Gary Juffa says.

Juffa, who is also Northern governor, has been campaigning in the Highlands region.

“We (should) all start by identifying fearless leaders and elect them while rejecting the inconsiderate politicians who sell us out,” Juffa said.

He said weak leadership has hurt the country’s pride, honour and self-respect.

“As a result no one can respect us, our laws and our rights,” he said “How could they? We don’t respect ourselves.

“We show this at every election by electing (those) who allow illegal logging and illegal fishing and all manner of (people) to plunder and rape our resources.

“We must change this. PNG deserves better.”

Juffa described PNG as a rich nation that is full of natural resources.

He said his party was putting up candidates who would fight for the people and for justice, to change resource laws for the benefit of PNG and create a tax regime that was not only PNG-friendly but also encouraged good investment.

He claimed that the public service machinery was broken and needed overhauling and that public servants were miserable and unproductive because their welfare had been ignored.

