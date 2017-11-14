People need financial boost to live good lives, says Soloma

OKAPA MP Saki Hacky Soloma says the key to raising people’s living standards is to empower them in economic activities.

Soloma recently visited the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) head office in Goroka to discuss how they could partner with the district in the funding of coffee and other projects.

Eastern Highland farmer, training and extension coordinator Samson Jack said his team was working with seven groups in the district on group marketing to maximise returns to farmers.

General manager for industry operations Steven Tumae welcomed the support by Soloma saying resources needed to be maximised to produce the best possible outcome for coffee farmers.

“CIC has been working in the district since 2013 and has involved more than 1000 farmers, working in 40 villages in the 15 wards of Okapa District,” he said.

Tumae said Soloma’s recent visit to CIC-PPAP (productive partnerships in agriculture project) to discuss and support planning and documentation processes for construction of a 12.9 kilometre access road in the East Okapa local level government was a boost for the electorate.

Like this: Like Loading...