People need to know how to do business, says saleswoman

JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE country has all the resources available and people need to know how to venture in business, says a saleswoman.

Lydia Wau, a PNG Superior Coffee saleswoman at the PNG Women in Business trade centre in Waigani told The National that a good example was the company which made PNG Superior Coffee products.

“The Superior Enterprises Limited is owned by the Vaso family from Kainantu,” she said.

“They own the coffee farm in Rapingka village of Kainantu in Eastern Highlands where they engaged locals to harvest and process the beans there and then send them down to Port Moresby to be packed at their Konedobu factory.”

Wau said because the coffee resources were right there in their village, the family decided to engage in the coffee manufacturing business.

“We have quality products which are exported cheaply to other countries for processing and manufacturing,” she said.

“But when the products are imported back to our country, they are sold to us at very expensive prices.”

Wau said if such products were manufactured in the country, they were sold at affordable prices and high quality too.

The coffee products range from dark roast to medium roast flavours that have uniqueness in their tastes.

The prices of coffee products that she sells at their stall in the PNG WIB Trade Centre range from K10 to K80.

“We sell 250g for K10, 500g for K20, 1000g for K40 and 2000g for K80,” Wau said.

She sells brewed coffee at the stall for K2.00 and K3.00.

“But like any other stalls in the centre, our sales depend entirely on customers.”

She told The National that the company rented the stall every month for K1000.

