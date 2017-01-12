People need progress, not hot air

HONORABLE Governor for Central province, where were you all this time and you never visited Kokoda Track villages.

It sounds very ignorant for a leader to not have visited some of his own people and constituents for the last four-and-half years.

Your service delivery priorities should be on the least-developed areas such Rigo Inland, Mountain Koiari and Goilala — they have hardly seen any tangible development.

The way you sound in the media is like a desperate person.

Ever since you won the Central regional seat, there has been no proper coordination between you, as governor, and the three open MPs to drive on development plans for the districts.

Your launching of a roofing iron project at Mt Koiari is long overdue and you cannot use that project for petty politics.

The rest of the province have not seen any tangible development under your leadership.

Where is your proposed “Central City”, the new provincial capital?

The current provincial headquarters is like a run-down rural hospital in a least-developed area.

Central is no way near the rest of the country in terms of development and growth.

We have yet to see significant changes and tangible development.

I hope my people have realised that with the current Government’s focus on development, they should vote in a leader or leaders who can push for real progress for our province.

The current upgrading of the Magi Highway is only one aspect of the progress we need, more is required.

Central people must have their own provincial capital and provincial township after the 2017 general elections.

We must move out from the Stone Age and into the 21st Century.

Make your vote count.

JKM

Central

