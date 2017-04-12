People need to stop spreading lies

THERE are a lot of lies being told about NCD Governor Powes Parkop in what is clearly an attempt to deprive him of the settlement votes.

Some people are going around claiming that if he is re-elected, he will remove all settlements in the city.

Any sane person would know that it would be political suicide for him so those claims are nonsensical.

If Parkop wants to remove the settlements, he would have done so during his 10 years in office.

What he has done has been to clear some space to make way for national development such as roads.

Instead what he wants to do is to upgrade the settlements to suburbs.

Theo N’livan

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...