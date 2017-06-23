People of Okapa must not run after money

PEOPLE of Okapa are reminded not to run after money to cast their votes.

Money is not a new thing.

Everyone of you has some money from one source or another from your personal sweats.

But this time think about your future and the future of your children and not to elect the candidates who are going to be soundless in the parliament for representative duties this term of parliament.

You got some good candidates who are contesting this election to look around for and cast your votes to them.

I think the district is lacking in the political arena to get the appropriate political head of the district to be the right mouth piece at the country’s top decision making level.

Still lacking in political arena

