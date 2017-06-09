THIS election will mark the judgment day of PNC ruled government for the last five years.

As a neutral person without any political affiliations, I wanted to make few remarks about the performance of this government.

To me, this government have displayed two sides of the coin; positive and negative achievements. Let me start with negative achievements.

For our record, this government ruled with iron fist to control and bulldozed the amendments of laws/policies without much debate in parliament.

However, let me talk about good things this government have done.

The government performed outstandingly apart from other governments.

Congratulations Prime Minister for his historic achievements.

One very good achievement that I’ve noted was, PNC lead government initiated what they preached.

Most of their paper policies were translated to tangible developments and we people of PNG can see and feel.

With my layman’s critics above, I think the people of PNG will be the judge and Jury in three weeks’ time when they cast their votes.



Kamkumung Kona

Lae City

