People praised for peaceful campaign

POLICE in Hela have commended the people for maintaining peace and order during the election campaign.

Provincial police commander Supt Michael Welly told The National that because Hela had a record of tribal fights and other law and order problems, it was categorised as a high-risk area.

“The people have proved this wrong in the past weeks. I believe they have changed and this will continue till the election ends,” he said.

“Other provinces have already reported deaths in relation to election campaigns and rallies. Hela has not and I believe this will continue.

“I am looking forward to a peaceful election this time. Candidates are controlling their supporters and did not cause any inconvenience during campaign rallies.

“Hela people are matured and now understand what politics is and are ready to choose good leaders.”

He said leaders were doing a tremendous job in educating youths and working with the police to maintain peace.

“Maintaining peace in the province is not only a police job. It is for the good of everyone. Youths, community leaders and councillors must support the work of the police,” he said.

