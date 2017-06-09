People of Raikos must screen candidates

PEOPLE of Raikos, it’s a week or two away, before you cast your vote.

Ask your self has Raikos developed in terms of infrastructure, education and health.

Roads and bridges are no way near any mining township in the country, and Ramu Nickel mine is in the heart of Raikos.

Candidates should be carefully screened with their profile and background of qualification and work experiences and no matter whether they are in the opposition or government, every Member of Parliament has the right to talk to get services to their electorate.

Raikos the least develop District in Madang.

I urge all the voters not to vote for family related where some of these candidates are simple teacher boy, Policeman ILG President or a Community leader.

BEI-SAI

RAI KANAI

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...