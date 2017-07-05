People who threaten others are not leaders

THANK God we have come to put down our mark for this election for the tenth Parliament leaders.

Most of us have gone to poll and have chosen our leaders.

But I see another force behind the candidates who are contesting this election.

These guys are doing something very nasty with our forces and most of them are surfacing.

I am also hearing and seeing candidates going around telling people in particular area that if they don’t get enough votes from that area than they said they will come for whoever received money to bribe.

My goodness people these people are not leaders they should be somewhere doing other things than contest.

I just don’t feel happy to see this kind of people they are sick human beings totally out of their minds.

First timer in politics

