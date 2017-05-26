People told to create associations

FORMER Western Highlands Governor Tom Olga has called on the people to form associations to help them access basic government services.

Olga said associations would become the key area to which community funding would be channelled, and for this reason people needed to organise themselves into groups.

He was speaking during the launching of the White Stone Community Development Association Inc on Saturday at Nebilyer.

Olga gave K3000 to the association and urged the people to continue to form more such groups.

He said that when he became governor at the 2012 election, associations had already become one of his priority areas and his government worked with community groups to get development funding through to grassroots level .

“We need to work together as a team and make sure that associations will become a mouthpiece for the people,” Olga said.

He challenged the provincial government to divert funding to associations so that the members can use it for development projects in their community.

“If associations are overlooked then I do not know what type of concept we are trying to work with to bring the province forward,” he said.

