People told to increase local food production

AN academic is encouraging Papua New Guinea to increase local food production in light of a decline in yields of major crops globally.

Vice-Chancellor of the PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment, Prof John Warren said this during World Food Day on Friday in East New Britain.

“For many major crops on the planet, the increase in yield has stopped. If you look at wheat, there has not been significant increase in wheat production for the last five to 10 years,” Warren said.

“In fact, there is a real danger that with the uncertainties of climate change, fluctuations in crop failure is likely.

“So the (World Food Day) theme ‘Change the future of migration- Invest in food security and rural development’ is about avoiding migration. And the only way you can do that is to increase production with local food.”

