People told to judge efforts

WABAG MP Robert Ganim has told the people they should judge for themselves what he has done for them in the past five years.

Ganim told a crowd in Wabag town on Monday that the services he had delivered “speak for themselves”.

He said some of the tangible developments and services delivered included the multi-million kina rural electrification projects, maintaining roads, building water supplies, and improving health services.

He said he built the new Ganim High School at Birip which was recently recognised by the National Education Board and the Education Department.

Ganim said he improved the standard of education starting at the elementary level by building new permanent classrooms in rural and urban areas.

