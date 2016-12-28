People told to look after facilities

A BUSINESSMAN in Jiwaka is calling on the people to take ownership of schools and institutions in their communities.

Molka Gibson Yuants, owner of Molka Lodge, said people must take ownership of school properties because these were important assets that benefited them.

Yuants said many people did not appreciate the importance of educational institutions.

He urged students and parents during the recent graduation at the Kuli Technical Vocational Education centre in the Anglimp-South Waghi electorate to take care of school properties.

“I’m concerned because many properties are not taken care of by the communities and that is a real setback,” he said.

“Leaders should educate their people to take ownership of the facilities that are established in their communities.”

Like this: Like Loading...