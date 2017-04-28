People told to protect govt systems

Minister for Justice and Attorney-General and Rigo MP Ano Pala says that his campaign message is: “protect government systems to ensure services are delivered to the people”.

Pala, who is a member of the People’s National Congress Party led by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill filed his nomination to contest for Rigo Open on Wednesday at Kwikila station, Central.

Speaking after filing his nomination at the district office, Pala said there would be less corruption when government systems functioned properly.

“Our system of government is based on a democratic system that is complex and requires a lot of money to maintain it,” Pala said. “But we have no choice. That is the only system of government that is the best in the world.

“If the systems go wrong, it becomes difficult to get back to the fundamentals. I’m here to promote all the things that have gone right.”

Pala, who was elected into Parliament in the 2007 general election, said he wanted people to vote freely without fear or favour.

“Will continue to follow the fundamentals of a good government and good service delivery system and that is infrastructure, free education and free healthcare,” he said.

“Those are the fundamentals. We have to send all our kids to school to train them properly because our future depends on the quality of men and women that we have in the country, especially women.

“When you educate a woman you educate a country because they make the most important decisions in our societies.

“We are to do the fundamentals. Get the fundamentals correct and this country can move forward.

“After that we will look at more innovative and risky projects.

“The most important thing after that is that we have to maintain a strong commitment to the rule of law.

“The only thing that can bring us together is the rule of law and commitment to basic principles of upholding the rule of law to protect the systems.”

